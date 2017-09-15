Cambodian leader, angry with US, wants Peace Corps out

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's leader has escalated his feud with the United States, calling for U.S. Peace Corps volunteers doing development work to be withdrawn.

His demand was part of an anti-American tirade in a speech to garment workers Friday. It came a day after he told a pro-government newspaper that he will order the withdrawal of U.S. military-led teams that search for the remains of Americans missing-in-action from the Vietnam War.

Washington's relations with Hun Sen, an autocrat who has held power for three decades, have never been warm.