Catholic leaders trying to correct sins of Poland's leaders

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's bishops have started criticizing the government for its anti-migrant policies and for reforms seen as an attack on the constitutional order.

Church leaders have made it clear they think the ruling Law and Justice party is veering too far from the teachings of the Catholic faith party leaders profess.

The church's message, though diplomatic for now, raises the question of whether party could be at risk of losing support in a country where nine out of 10 citizens identify as Catholic.