College: Freshman who died needed medical help for alcohol

EASTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania college says officers were responding to a call about a student who'd been drinking when they found a freshman lacrosse recruit unconscious near a dorm the day before his death.

Easton police have only said that 19-year-old McCrae Williams was involved in a "chain of events" beginning Saturday at Lafayette College and ending with Williams' death at a hospital Monday.

A coroner says Williams died of blunt-force head injuries, but the office was waiting for toxicology results to rule on the manner of death.

Lafayette spokesman Mark Eyerly tells The Morning Call of Allentown (http://bit.ly/2f0lpY1) when school officers arrived, they were told the student had been drinking.

The headmaster of Williams' former Massachusetts boarding school said in a letter to school parents that Williams was hurt in a fall.

