Coroner: Hunter shoots, kills man she mistook for wild hog

ANDERSON, S.C. — A man has been killed after South Carolina authorities say a hunter using a night-vision scope mistook him for a wild hog.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman tells news outlets that 40-year-old Kenneth Jason Young of Starr was hunting wild hogs on private land Wednesday night. Boseman says a woman hunting on land nearby saw through her night-vision scope something "on all fours in the grass" and fired a shot, thinking she was aiming for a wild hog.

Boseman says the shot hit Young in the head, killing him. Boseman says foul play is not suspected, and the woman's name has not been released.