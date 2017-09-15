Ecuador president accuses predecessor of spy camera

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador's president is angrily denouncing what he says is the discovery in his office of a hidden video camera that allegedly could be monitored on his predecessor's cellphone.

Lenin Moreno says in a televised appearance that the camera was discovered by chance a day earlier when staffers noticed that the wall in which it was hidden was heating up.

Moreno said Friday that the camera had been monitored remotely by former President Rafael Correa on his cellphone. He did not explain or provide any evidence to back the accusation.