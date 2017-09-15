Expert declares qualified end to water crisis in Flint

DETROIT — An expert who two years ago warned about dangerous lead levels in Flint, Michigan's drinking water has declared a qualified end to the crisis.

Virginia Tech researcher Marc Edwards said Friday that, after several rounds of testing, lead levels are back to normal — for a city with old lead pipes. He recommends the continued use of filters and warns of a "crisis of confidence" among residents who blame government for the water problems.

Edwards' team has collected samples from 138 Flint homes, with the fifth and likely final round last month.