German nationalist leader: can be proud of wartime soldiers

BERLIN — Germany's justice minister has criticized a nationalist party's leader for saying the country has a right to be "proud of German soldiers' achievements in two world wars."

Polls indicate the anti-migration Alternative for Germany, or AfD, will enter parliament in a Sept. 24 election. Comments by prominent members have repeatedly caused controversy — in the latest case, a video of a Sept. 2 speech in which co-leader Alexander Gauland said no other country has faced up to past crimes the way Germany has and the Nazi years "today don't affect our identity anymore."