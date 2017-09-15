Harvard removes title for Chelsea Manning amid CIA spat

BOSTON — Harvard University has reversed its decision to name Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow, one day after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over the designation for the soldier who was convicted of leaking classified information.

In a statement posted to the university's website early Friday, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf writes that naming Manning a visiting fellow was a mistake even though he says the title carries no special honour . He says Manning is still invited to spend a day at the school and speak to students.

Manning responded on Twitter , writing that Harvard chills "marginalized voices under @cia pressure."