Hate crime charges for shocking black man with stun cane

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of yelling racial slurs at a black man's young son and then shocking the father with a stun cane has been charged with a federal hate crime.

Federal prosecutors in Utah said Friday that 58-year-old Mark Porter faces up to 10 years in prison on the civil rights charge.

Authorities say on Nov. 3 in Draper, Porter yelled a racial slur at the 7-year-old boy and told him to "get out of here." When the father told Porter not to yell at his son, Porter hit the man in the neck with a stun cane.

Porter's attorney Daniel Garner says his client maintains his innocence and looks forward to being vindicated in case.