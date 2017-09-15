Iceland's centre-right government collapses as member quits

COPENHAGEN — Iceland's nine-month-old, centre -right government has collapsed after a small coalition member quit over an attempt by the prime minister's father to help clear a convicted pedophile's name.

The centrist Bright Future Party said Friday in a Facebook post that there was "a serious breach of trust" behind its departure.

Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson took office in January with his Independence Party, the Reform Party and the centrists.

His father, Benedikt Sveinsson, had helped a convicted child molester apply for a clause within Iceland's judicial system allowing a person who has served their sentence for a serious crime to "restore their honour " and seek employment again.