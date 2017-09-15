Imprisoned 24 years, men granted new trials in fatal robbery

PASSAIC, N.J. — Two long-imprisoned men have been granted new trials in a deadly 1993 video store robbery in New Jersey after new DNA tests linked an important piece of evidence to someone else.

Passaic (puh-SAY'-ihk) County Superior Court Judge Joseph Portelli overturned the murder convictions of Eric Kelley and Ralph Lee on Friday. The 55-year-old Lee and 52-year-old Kelley are being held on $1 million bail while awaiting retrial.

Prosecutors may appeal the decision.

Lee and Kelley confessed to killing 22-year-old store clerk Tito Merino in Paterson but soon recanted.

In 2014, DNA testing on a hat found at the crime scene didn't match Kelley or Lee but did match a man convicted of a 1989 knifepoint holdup at a different Paterson shop.