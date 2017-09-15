India: Indian soldier killed in Pakistan firing in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — An Indian paramilitary officer says one border guard has been killed after Pakistani soldiers fired at several positions along the volatile border in disputed Kashmir.

D. Parekh, a senior officer with India's Border Security Force, says Pakistani soldiers early Friday fired mortar shells and automatic rifles at border posts in five places in Arnia sector.

Parekh called it a violation of the 2003 ceasefire accord between the nuclear rivals, both of who claim Kashmir in its entirety.

He says Indian soldiers retaliated.

According to police, a civilian also has been wounded.

Pakistan did not immediately comment.