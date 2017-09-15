Lawsuit alleges guards arranged fights in Ohio juvenile jail
CLEVELAND — A federal lawsuit alleges that guards in an Ohio juvenile detention
The complaint filed Wednesday by four former inmates in the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Juvenile Detention Center in Cleveland says guards organized fights that pitted teenagers against each other for the guards' amusement and entertainment.
Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2x8XbVf) the lawsuit names the county, the detention
The complaint alleges the guards violated the inmates'
Ryan Miday, a spokesman for the county prosecutor's office, says the county juvenile court and the county take the allegations seriously and are investigating.
___
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com