Louisiana principal accused of locking child in closet

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana school principal is accused of locking a kindergarten or first-grade student into a closet.

Baton Rouge police say Shafeeq Syid Shamsid Deen, the principal at Laurel Oaks Charter School, turned himself in Friday and was arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment.

According to the school's website , Laurel Oaks opened last year for kindergarten students and is adding a grade each year.

A statement from Police Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. says Deen, 31, is accused of locking a student in a cafeteria closet on August 22.