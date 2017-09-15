Louisiana principal accused of locking child in closet
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana school principal is accused of locking a kindergarten or first-grade student into a closet.
Baton Rouge police say Shafeeq Syid Shamsid Deen, the principal at Laurel Oaks Charter School, turned himself in Friday and was arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment.
A statement from Police Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. says Deen, 31, is accused of locking a student in a cafeteria closet on August 22.
The charter school's board chairwoman and vice chairman could not immediately be reached for comment.