McCain backs bill to permit transgender troops to serve
WASHINGTON — The Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Friday backed legislation that would bar the Trump administration from forcing transgender troops out of the armed forces.
Sen. John McCain of Arizona said in a statement that any service member, including those who are transgender, who meets the standards for military readiness and medical fitness should be permitted to serve.
The bill is an attempt to establish protections for transgender troops in law, cutting off President Donald Trump's efforts to kick service members out based on their gender identity. Trump in July tweeted that he would ban transgender troops from serving anywhere in the U.S. military. The directive caught the Pentagon flat-footed as
About a month later the president issued more formal instructions, directing the Pentagon to extend indefinitely a ban on transgender individuals joining the military. But Trump also gave
Mattis began assembling a panel of experts to help craft the policy, which he said would "promote military readiness, lethality and unit cohesion." Transgender people would be allowed to remain in uniform until Mattis completed the work.
The bill supported by McCain is also sponsored by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Armed Services panel, and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.
Gillibrand said she had planned to offer the measure protecting transgender troops as an amendment to the annual
"Thousands of brave transgender Americans love our country enough to risk their lives for it, fight for it, and even die for it, and Congress should
The legislation also requires Mattis to complete his policy review by end of the year and to provide the results to Congress.
