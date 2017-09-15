Missouri day care operator charged with attempted kidnapping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri day care provider has been charged with taking a baby to Arkansas to arrange for her adoption without the knowledge of the girl's parents.

The affidavit says the plot fell apart in July when the would-be adoptive parents became suspicious and reached out to the baby's parents on Facebook. The parents confirmed they hadn't put the girl up for adoption and didn't know that Poindexter had taken the girl to Lincoln, Arkansas, at least four times to meet the couple who wanted to adopt after suffering a miscarriage.