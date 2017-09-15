More tours offered for NY Capitol and Education Building

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are expanding opportunities to tour the state capitol and the nearby Education Building.

Free tours of both the State Education Building and the Capitol will be offered every Saturday starting Oct. 7. Chances to combine tours of the two buildings are now offered once a month.

The state capitol has served as the seat of New York's government since the 1880s. The Education Building across the street is notable for the imposing line of columns along its front.