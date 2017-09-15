More tours offered for NY Capitol and Education Building
A
A
Share via Email
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are expanding opportunities to tour the
Free tours of both the State Education Building and the Capitol will be offered every Saturday starting Oct. 7. Chances to combine tours of the two buildings are now offered once a month.
The
Capitol tours will start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Education Building tours will be offered at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Each of the tours can accommodate 25 people and reservations can be made through the Office of General Services
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Clearly a big problem:' Nova Scotia, internet porn and our mental health
-
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
'She gave me the ultimate gift.' Selena Gomez thanks her 'sis' for kidney transplant