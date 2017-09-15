Mother of 2 missing children indicted in their deaths

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Maryland woman who has refused to tell authorities where her two missing children are has been indicted in their deaths.

Thirty-year-old Catherine Hoggle was indicted Thursday on two counts of murder. Her children, Sarah and Jacob Hoggle, were ages 3 and 2 respectively when they were last seen in September 2014.

Catherine Hoggle was ordered held without bail Friday at a state psychiatric hospital.

The children's father reported them and Hoggle missing, and Hoggle was found days later, walking in a nearby town. Police say Hoggle refused to tell them where the children were.

Hoggle was charged with neglect and abduction, both misdemeanours . She was ruled mentally unfit for trial and was being treated at the state facility.