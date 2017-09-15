News / World

NASA space psychology subjects ending 8 months of isolation

In this 2017 photo released by the University of Hawaii crew members of Mission V, walk up hill with a cart next to the university‚Äôs facility Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation (HI-SEAS) at the Mauna Loa volcano, Big Island, Hawaii. After eight months of living in isolation on a remote Hawaii volcano, six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects will emerge from their Mars-like habitat on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The participants are in a study designed to better understand the psychological impacts of a long-term manned mission to space on astronauts. NASA hopes to send humans to Mars by the 2030s. (University of Hawaii via AP)

In this 2017 photo released by the University of Hawaii crew members of Mission V, walk up hill with a cart next to the university‚Äôs facility Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation (HI-SEAS) at the Mauna Loa volcano, Big Island, Hawaii. After eight months of living in isolation on a remote Hawaii volcano, six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects will emerge from their Mars-like habitat on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The participants are in a study designed to better understand the psychological impacts of a long-term manned mission to space on astronauts. NASA hopes to send humans to Mars by the 2030s. (University of Hawaii via AP)

HONOLULU — Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii Volcano.

The crew of four men and two women were quarantined on a vast plain below the summit of the world's largest active volcano in January.

They have eaten mostly freeze-dried and canned food.

And their communications with the outside world have had a 20-minute delay to mimic the amount of time it would take to communicate from Mars.

The participants are in a study designed to better understand the psychological impacts of a long-term manned mission to space on astronauts.

The U.S. space agency hopes to send humans to Mars by the 2030s.

The data they gathered will help NASA pick crews.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular