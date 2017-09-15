NASA space psychology subjects ending 8 months of isolation

HONOLULU — Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii Volcano.

The crew of four men and two women were quarantined on a vast plain below the summit of the world's largest active volcano in January.

They have eaten mostly freeze-dried and canned food.

And their communications with the outside world have had a 20-minute delay to mimic the amount of time it would take to communicate from Mars.

The participants are in a study designed to better understand the psychological impacts of a long-term manned mission to space on astronauts.

The U.S. space agency hopes to send humans to Mars by the 2030s.