NKorea leader says he will complete nuke program
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un vowed to complete his nuclear weapons program in the face of strengthening sanctions after he inspected a powerful new intermediate-range missile that was fired over Japan.
The North's state media carried Kim's comments on Saturday, a day after U.S. and South Korean militaries detected the missile launch from the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.
It
It was the country's longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile.
The North has confirmed the missile as an intermediate range Hwasong-12, which it also launched over Japan on Aug. 29.
North Korea has also threatened to fire a salvo of these missiles toward Guam. It conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3