No-confidence vote in Peru forces Cabinet resignations

LIMA, Peru — Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's entire Cabinet has been forced to resign following a no-confidence vote by the opposition-led congress, throwing the country into political turmoil.

Friday's vote arose from a standoff over lawmakers' demand that Kuczynski's education minister resign due to her handling of a 60-day teachers' strike.

It is the first time under Peru's 1993 constitution that the single-chamber legislature has taken such a step.

Kuczynski says he is cancelling a trip to the U.N. General Assembly next week to try to form a new Cabinet.

If lawmakers do not ratify his picks, he would have the option of dissolving congress and calling new parliamentary elections.