Northeast US marinas, coastal dwellers cast wary eye on Jose

DEEP RIVER, Conn. — Marinas, coastal residents and others in the Northeastern U.S. are keeping a wary eye on Tropical Storm Jose.

The storm is forecast to pass well offshore of North Carolina early next week and could then menace New England.

At the Brewer Fiddler's Cove Marina in Falmouth, Massachusetts, manager Scott Carpenter said one customer had asked for his boat to be hauled out ahead of the storm, but they have not made other storm-related plans.

The National Hurricane Center has encouraged East Coast residents from North Carolina on up to monitor the storm's progress.