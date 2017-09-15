NY governor: Police can't question immigration status

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order prohibiting state agencies or state officers from inquiring about or sharing a person's immigration status.

The new rule bars state police and other state law enforcement agencies from asking about a person's right to be in the country when they're the victim of a crime or a witness.

It also means state agencies won't be able to share a person's immigration status with federal authorities, except in certain situations, such as a law enforcement investigation.

The Democratic governor issued the executive order on Friday.