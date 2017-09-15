Oklahoma mother sentenced in hot car death case

DEL CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma mother whose 5-month-old daughter died after being left alone in a hot vehicle has been convicted of felony child neglect.

The Oklahoman reports that 37-year-old Adele Gonzales of Del City was sentenced to 18 months in prison Thursday. She says she wasn't aware her baby was in her SUV when she spent more than two hours at a nail salon with her teenage daughter Aug. 29, 2015.

Defence attorney Perry Hudson says she respects the jury's decision, but that she is disappointed.

Hudson contended the baby's death was a "tragic accident, not a crime." But the prosecution argued that Gonzales' negligent actions led to the death of her child.

Prosecutors said the baby died after her body temperature reached 110 degrees.

