Pence spokesman to leave the Trump administration

WASHINGTON — Vice-President Mike Pence's press secretary is leaving the Trump administration to serve as an outside surrogate for the White House's political efforts.

That's according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak ahead of an announcement.

Marc Lotter has served as a top aide to Pence since the vice-president was Indiana's governor and also worked as a spokesman for Pence during the 2016 campaign.

Lotter is expected to work as an outside voice for the administration's political efforts.