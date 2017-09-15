Police say international troops attacked in Afghanistan

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — Police say international troops have been attacked in southern Afghanistan, but there are no immediate reports of casualties.

The U.S. military said only that it was "tracking the incident," which occurred Friday near the provincial capital of Kandahar province.

Witnesses reported there were wounded soldiers but police spokesman Zia Durrani said he could only confirm that an attack against a convoy of international troops had occurred.

The nationalities of the troops involved were not known.