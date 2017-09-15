Slovenia sues EU Commission over Croatia Teran wine permit
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia says it has launched legal action against the European Commission for issuing a permit to Croatia to use the Teran red wine brand in the bloc.
The agriculture ministry says Slovenia's State Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit Friday with the EU Court of Justice over the commission ruling that took effect in July.
The European Commission has allowed Croatian winemakers to use the name under certain conditions.
Official STA news agency says Slovenia will argue the decision is contrary to EU laws and hurts Slovenian wine producers.