Slovenia sues EU Commission over Croatia Teran wine permit

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia says it has launched legal action against the European Commission for issuing a permit to Croatia to use the Teran red wine brand in the bloc.

The agriculture ministry says Slovenia's State Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit Friday with the EU Court of Justice over the commission ruling that took effect in July.

Neighbouring EU members Slovenia and Croatia have long been at odds over the use of the Teran name. Slovenia says it has exclusive rights to the brand, which it considers a national treasure.

The European Commission has allowed Croatian winemakers to use the name under certain conditions.