Teen wanted for deportation is accused of California killing
SAN FRANCISCO — Federal immigration authorities were tracking a young immigrant when San Francisco police say he shot and killed a popular community activist last month.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday that 18-year-old Erick Garcia-Pineda was free pending deportation since April. An immigration judge required him to wear an ankle monitor and routinely check in with ICE.
Police say Garcia-Pineda used a gun stolen from an officer's car to kill Abel Ezquivel during an Aug. 15 robbery. He was arrested on
ICE says the county sheriff ignored a request to block Garcia-Pineda's release from jail that day. San Francisco's "sanctuary city" policy
Police arrested Garcia-Pineda and two others Sept. 11 on suspicion of murder.