Tennessee man charged in fatal shooting of wife, 2 children
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A man is accused of fatally shooting his wife and two children at their home in Tennessee.
News outlets report Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll says 27-year-old Jordan M. Hazel is charged with three counts of homicide in connection with the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Keara Wynn Hazel, 3-year-old Kayden and 9-month-old Jaylynn on Thursday morning.
Clarksville police responded to the home shortly before 11 a.m. after
He's been booked into Montgomery County Jail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.