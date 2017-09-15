Testimony underway in trial of Oklahoma beheading suspect

NORMAN, Okla. — Testimony has begun in the trial of a man accused of beheading a co-worker at a food plant in Oklahoma.

Alton Nolen is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2014 beheading of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore, Oklahoma. Nolen is also charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly attempting to behead a second co-worker. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Defence attorneys say the 33-year-old Nolen is mentally ill and want jurors to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.