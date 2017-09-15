The Latest: Chicago mayor applauds 'sanctuary cities' ruling

CHICAGO — The Latest on a federal judge's ruling that the U.S. attorney general may not block public safety grants for cities over so-called sanctuary cities status. (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says a federal judge's ruling that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot withhold grant money to so-called sanctuary cities is a clear statement "that the Trump administration is wrong."

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber on Friday granted Chicago's request for a temporary "nationwide" injunction. It means that at least for now, the Justice Department can't deny requests for public-safety grants from cities that refuse to impose Sessions' tough immigration policies.

Emanuel says welcoming immigrants is in Chicago's DNA. He says the ruling "means essential resources for public safety will not come with unlawful strings attached."

Chicago refused to comply with the Justice Department's demand that it allow immigration agents access to local jails and notify agents when someone in the United States illegally is about to be released.

___

3:40 p.m.

A federal judge has ruled Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other so-called sanctuary cities for refusing his order to impose tough immigration policies.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber on Friday granted Chicago's request for a temporary "nationwide" injunction. That means the Justice Department can't deny requests for the grant money until Chicago's lawsuit against the agency is concluded. He wrote that Chicago has shown a "likelihood of success" in its arguments that Sessions overstepped his authority with the requirements.