The Latest: Counterterror probe in Paris attempted attack

PARIS — The Latest on attempted attack on a soldier in Paris (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

French counterterrorism prosecutors are handling the investigation into an attempted knife attack on a soldier patrolling a large Paris subway interchange.

The Paris prosecutor's office says counterterrorism investigators have opened a probe into Friday morning's incident at the Chatelet station in central Paris, based on preliminary examination of the attacker's background. It did not elaborate.

The soldier involved was with the Sentinelle force assigned to protect prominent sites after deadly Islamic extremist attacks in recent years. Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Europe-1 radio that the attack confirms government strategy to make the force "more unpredictable ... for potential attackers."

___

9:05 a.m.

Paris police say a knife-wielding assailant tried to attack a soldier in a major subway interchange but was quickly arrested and no one was hurt.

Police spokeswoman Johana Primevert told The Associated Press that the incident took place early Friday in the Chatelet station in central Paris. Traffic and access to the station, which serves multiple subway and commuter train lines, quick resumed.

The soldier involved was with the Sentinelle force assigned to protect prominent sites since deadly Islamic extremist attacks in recent years. The force has been targeted in the past.