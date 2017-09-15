The Latest: Lawmakers pass $1.5B plan to spend climate money

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on action by the California Legislature (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

California lawmakers have approved a plan to spend $1.5 billion on environmental initiatives with money from a state program that charges polluters to emit greenhouse gases.

Two bills approved Friday pay for incentives and rebates to promote a cleaner vehicle fleet, including passenger cars, commercial trucks and port equipment.

A last-minute provision sought by a labour union is drawing criticism from Republicans and some Democrats. It comes as the United Auto Workers pursues an increasingly acrimonious drive to unionize thousands of workers who assemble high-end Tesla electric vehicles at a Fremont plant.

It directs the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency to come up with criteria for certifying that an automaker participating in a clean-vehicle rebate program treats its employees fairly and responsibly.

Both bills now go to Gov Jerry Brown.

__

1 p.m.

California voters would know more about who's paying for campaign advertising under a bill lawmakers are sending to Gov. Jerry Brown.

The Assembly on Friday approved a bill requiring ballot measure committees and independent expenditure committees to prominently display the names of their top three donors.

AB249 also requires clearer disclosure of donors behind campaign committees that bill supporters say may have misleading names. The California Clean Money Campaign, which sought the legislation, says no other states' disclosure laws include that provision.

Supporters say the bill will help voters make better, more informed decisions.

Republicans say the bill should require labour unions to disclose individual members who contribute. Only the union would be listed under the bill, not its members.