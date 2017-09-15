The Latest: Norma becomes a hurricane over Pacific
MEXICO CITY — The Latest on tropical weather (all times local):
10:35 p.m.
Tropical Storm Norma has strengthened into a hurricane over the Pacific Ocean on a route that should take it to the Los Cabos resorts at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula by late Sunday or Monday.
A person was missing and about 200 homes were reported damaged by water or wind in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero after Hurricane Max hit land east of Acapulco.
Guerrero Gov. Hector Astudillo tweeted late Thursday that the disappearance and the damaged homes were in San Marcos, a township east of the resort city of Acapulco that lay in the storm's path.
Max degenerated into a broad area of low pressure Friday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, but its remnants were still capable of dumping heavy rains over Guerrero and western Oaxaca states.