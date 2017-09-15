The Latest: Pentagon allows transgender troops to re-enlist
WASHINGTON — The Latest on Pentagon policy on transgender troops (all times local):
6:40 p.m.
New guidance released Friday by the Pentagon makes it clear that any transgender troops currently in the military can re-enlist in the next several months, even as the department debates how to enforce a ban on their service ordered by President Donald Trump.
Members of Congress have already sent a letter to Trump calling on him to reconsider the ban.
4:10 p.m.
Sen. John McCain says he's backing a bill that would bar the Trump administration from forcing transgender troops out of the armed forces.
In a statement Friday, the Arizona Republican says any service member, including those who are transgender, who meets the military's standards should be permitted to serve.
President Donald Trump in August ordered the Pentagon to extend indefinitely a ban on transgender individuals joining the military. He also gave
The legislation McCain supports would ensure they're not kicked out.
The bill's other sponsors are Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Susan Collins of Maine and Jack Reed of Rhode Island.