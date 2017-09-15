The Latest: UNICEF estimates 240,000 children fled Myanmar
TUMBRU, Bangladesh — The Latest on the violence in Myanmar and the exodus of Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh (all times local):
3:35 p.m.
The U.N. children's agency is estimating that 240,000 children have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state into
UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado says that figure — amounting to about 60
Mercado says that includes an estimated 1,100 unaccompanied minors who had crossed over the past week.
She spoke at a regular briefing in Geneva on Friday that included comments from many U.N. agencies that were addressing the crisis in Bangladesh.
Mercado says: "As everybody here is going to tell you, the needs are seemingly endless and the suffering is deepening."
Chris Lom, Asia-Pacific spokesman for the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration, said by phone in the briefing that the figures amounted to rough estimates, adding "there's not somebody with a clipboard registering them" as the people cross the border.