Trump, first lady watch air show at Maryland military base

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — First lady Melania Trump got to fly airplanes at an Air Force base in Maryland. Paper airplanes, that is.

Mrs. Trump tried her hand at sending a few through the air, calling one of the longer flights, "Niiiice." She was visiting students at an afterschool program at the Joint Base Andrews Youth Center.

President Donald Trump and his wife were observing an air show at Joint Base Andrews, the military base that is home to Air Force One, the presidential plane.