Trump re-ups his support for merit-based immigration plan

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is reiterating his support for a plan that would curb legal immigration and shift the nation toward a system that would place an emphasis on merit and skills over family ties.

Trump says on Twitter that "CHAIN MIGRATION cannot be allowed to be part of any legislation on Immigration!"

The president last month embraced legislation backed by two Republican senators that would eliminate the preference for U.S. residents' extended and adult family members while maintaining priority for their spouses and minor children.