News / World

University appeals order allowing Ohio man to play football

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio university has appealed a judge's decision allowing a man convicted of rape as a teen in a highly publicized case to be temporarily reinstated to a college football team.

U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson granted Steubenville resident Ma'lik Richmond a temporary restraining order against Youngstown State University late Thursday.

That order would allow Richmond to play football for the next 14 days, including a game Saturday.

Youngstown State appealed the order Friday morning.

The 21-year-old Richmond sued the university after the school allowed him to join the football team as a walk-on and then told him he couldn't play this season.

He's seeking reinstatement to the team's active roster along with attorney fees and an unspecified amount of damages.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular