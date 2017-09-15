US retail sales dipped 0.2 pct. in August as auto sales fell

WASHINGTON — Consumers cut back on their shopping in August by the largest amount in six months as declining auto sales offset gains in other areas.

Retail sales dropped 0.2 per cent last month after a 0.3 per cent gain in July, the Commerce Department said Friday. It was the biggest one-month decline since a 0.2 per cent decline in February. Auto sales sank 1.6 per cent in August, the most in seven months.

Excluding autos and gas, which tend to be volatile from month to month, sales dipped 0.1 per cent in August after having risen 0.5 per cent in July.

Still, thanks to a still-solid job market, economists generally remain upbeat about retail sales in coming months, with many saying they expect consumer spending to grow at a solid 2.5 per cent rate in the July-September quarter.

Sales rose last month at general merchandise stores, a category that includes big-box retailers such as Target. Rising gasoline prices also boosted sales.

The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a robust 3 per cent annual rate in the April-June quarter, more than double the lacklustre 1.2 per cent rate in the first quarter. Analysts generally predict that growth in the current July-September quarter will remain in a solid range of 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent , with a key boost coming from consumer spending.

The consumer sector, which contributes to 70 per cent of economic activity, is benefiting from the lowest unemployment rates in 16 years and continued strong job gains.

For August, gasoline sales were up 2.5 per cent , the biggest jump since last December. But that increase reflected in large part rising prices.