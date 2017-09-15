US stocks quiet as banks rise and technology companies fall
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are little changed Friday morning as banks move higher and technology companies slip further. Stocks in the U.K. are slumping and the pound is rising after the Bank of England suggested it will start raising interest rates soon. The Federal Reserve said industrial production in the U.S. fell last month, mostly because of Hurricane Harvey.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 1 point, or 0.1
After a big gain Monday, stocks have been fairly quiet this week as investors turn their attention to next week's Federal Reserve meeting. The bank is not expected to raise interest rates this month, but Wall Street is wondering if it will do so in September. The Bank of England also remained a focal point this week.
ECONOMICS: Industrial production in the U.S. fell 0.9
Separately, the Commerce Department said retail sales fell 0.2
CLOUDY FORECAST: Oracle's first-quarter profit and sales were better than investors expected, but the software maker sank as analysts were concerned about forecasts for its cloud computing business. Oracle lost $3.06, or 5.8
BONDS: Bond prices dipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.20
CENTRAL BANKS: U.K. stocks fell for a second day and the pound rose again after as Bank of England officials confirmed they expect to start raising interest rates for the first time in a decade in coming months. That could happen as soon as November. Stocks are falling as the pound rises because many companies on the FTSE 100 are multinationals whose earnings abroad are decreased when translated back into pounds.
The pound surged to $1.3598 from $1.3398, its highest since mid-2016. The FTSE 100 fell 1.2
U.K. stocks did not appear to be affected by a bomb attack on a London subway train. Police said an improvised explosive device hurt 22 people mostly with burns. None of those injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX lost 0.2
ENERGY: Oil prices were little changed. Benchmark U.S. crude added 4 cents to $49.93, its highest since late July. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 31 cents to $55.78 barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar advanced to 110.75 yen from 110.54 yen. The euro jumped to $1.1975 from $1.1914.
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jays