UVA names Harvard education dean as its new president

RICHMOND, Va. — The University of Virginia has chosen a Harvard dean known for his work on racial inequality in education as its next president.

James Ryan, dean of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, was named Friday as the successor to UVA President Teresa Sullivan. He was approved unanimously Friday by the school's Board of Visitors.

Ryan has deep ties to UVA. He graduated first in his class at UVA's law school and spent 15 years as a law professor there before joining Harvard in 2013.

UVA law professor Anne Coughlin said Ryan is known for his extensive writing about racial justice issues in public education.