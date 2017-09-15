Viral cop photo removed amid complaint against officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.
Hamill's selfie produced more than 100,000 comments after it was posted to the Gainesville police Facebook page on Sunday.