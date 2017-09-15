West Virginia man fatally shot by state troopers

ROSEDALE, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police say troopers fatally shot a man inside a house after he charged at them with a knife.

WCHS-TV reports the Thursday morning incident in the Rosedale area began with a report of shots fired Wednesday night at another residence.

Police say they were called back early Thursday and found a man on the porch of a neighbour's vacant house holding a knife.

He went inside and barricaded himself in a bedroom, more troopers were called and they tried to negotiate with him.

Authorities say the man came out of the room about 6:30 a.m. Thursday waving the knife and yelling, and three of the four troopers present shot at him when he charged them.