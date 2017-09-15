Women's Hall of Fame to induct 10, mark NY vote centennial

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — The National Women's Hall of Fame will add 10 inductees during a weekend that will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of women securing the right to vote in New York.

The hall in Seneca Falls, site of the first women's rights convention, inducts a new class every two years.

Three of this year's inductees will be honoured posthumously Saturday. They are "A Raisin in the Sun" playwright Lorraine Hansberry, former Connecticut Congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce and geneticist Janet Rowley.

The living inductees are: Matilda Raffa Cuomo, wife of the late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo and mother of current Gov. Andrew Cuomo; autism advocate Temple Grandin, philanthropist Victoria Jackson, film studio executive Sherry Lansing, actress Aimee Mullins, Marine Gen. Carol Mutter and chef Alice Waters.