Airstrike hits US-backed fighters in east Syria wounding 6

BEIRUT — A U.S.-backed force in Syria says a Russian airstrike has wounded six of its fighters near the eastern city of Deir el-Zour.

The command of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement that Saturday's attack occurred on the eastern side of the Euphrates River in the industrial area that was recently liberated from the Islamic State group.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the airstrike, but said it was not clear if it was carried out by Russian or Syrian warplanes.