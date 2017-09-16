Brazil navy searches for British canoeist missing in Amazon
SAO PAULO — Brazilian navy patrol boats and helicopters are searching for a British woman reported missing while canoeing on the Solimoes River in the northern jungle state of Amazonas.
The navy says in a statement that the 43-year-old woman was between the cities of Codajas and Coari when she activated an emergency locator Sept. 13.
It adds that her canoe and some personal belongings have been recovered, without giving further details.
The navy did not identify the woman. Phone calls to the British Embassy in Brazil went unanswered on Saturday.
