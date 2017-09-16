Chicago History Museum to show items from Cubs' 2016 season

CHICAGO — The 2016 Chicago Cubs made history by winning the 2016 World Series and now some of their things are going into the Chicago History Museum.

In a news release, the museum says the Cubs have donated and loaned memorable artifacts from the year the team won it all for the first time since 1908.

Among the items that will be on display starting Sept. 17 will be the jersey World Series MVP Ben Zobrist wore during Game 3 of the series against the Cleveland Indians and the hat he wore in Game 7.