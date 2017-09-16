Daggett, Garfield counties rely most on Utah tourism

SALT LAKE CITY — More than half of the jobs — 54 per cent — in Daggett and Garfield counties are provided by private leisure and hospitality companies, most in the state of Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2h9Ag2N ) a county-by-county breakdown of tourism's statewide impact was distributed in brochure form at the three-day Utah Tourism Conference, which wrapped up Thursday in Vernal.

Compiled by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, a subdivision of the University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business, the figures show that tourism was an $8.4 billion industry in Utah last year. Of that total, $721 million came from out-of-state tourists for lodging, dining, gas, transportation, recreational activities and shopping.

The brochure is based on new final figures for 2016.

