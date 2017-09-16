Daggett, Garfield counties rely most on Utah tourism
SALT LAKE CITY — More than half of the jobs — 54
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2h9Ag2N ) a county-by-county breakdown of tourism's statewide impact was distributed in brochure form at the three-day Utah Tourism Conference, which wrapped up Thursday in Vernal.
Compiled by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, a subdivision of the University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business, the figures show that tourism was an $8.4 billion industry in Utah last year. Of that total, $721 million came from out-of-state tourists for lodging, dining, gas, transportation, recreational activities and shopping.
The brochure is based on new final figures for 2016.
