Egypt court sentences 7 to death over links to Islamic State

CAIRO — An Egyptian court has sentenced seven people to death over links to the Islamic State group in Libya.

Saturday's ruling refers the case to the Grand Mufti, the country's top theological authority, to solicit his non-binding opinion on the sentences. The referral is a formality in cases of capital punishment.

The court has set a Nov. 25 date for issuing the final verdict in the case, which involves 20 defendants.

The verdict is subject to appeal.